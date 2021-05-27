Cancel
Genesee County, MI

Crossroads Village Fest Celebrates The Return of Visitors To Crossroads

By George McIntyre
Cars 108
Cars 108
 5 days ago
Crossroads Village is one of Genesee County's hidden gems, and you'll be able to celebrate the reopening for free. Genesee County Parks has declared June 5th, Genesee County Day and they are celebrating with free admission to Crossroads Village Fest. Most people know Crossroads Village for their holiday activities. There's nothing better than trick or treating at Crossroads, and the magical walk through the village during Christmas at Crossroads. I can tell you from experience though, that summertime in the village is just as intriguing.

Cars 108

Cars 108

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

