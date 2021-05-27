Crossroads Village Fest Celebrates The Return of Visitors To Crossroads
Crossroads Village is one of Genesee County's hidden gems, and you'll be able to celebrate the reopening for free. Genesee County Parks has declared June 5th, Genesee County Day and they are celebrating with free admission to Crossroads Village Fest. Most people know Crossroads Village for their holiday activities. There's nothing better than trick or treating at Crossroads, and the magical walk through the village during Christmas at Crossroads. I can tell you from experience though, that summertime in the village is just as intriguing.wcrz.com