Pope asks all Catholics to step up commitment to saving creation

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service
dioceseofraleigh.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (CNS) — To help lead the world’s Catholics along a journey of intensified action in caring for creation, Pope Francis asked everyone to join a new global grassroots movement to create a more inclusive, fraternal, peaceful and sustainable world. The new initiative, the Laudato Si’ Action Platform, is...

