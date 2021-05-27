Cancel
North Dakota Mother-Son Team Compete for $100,000 on New Fox TV Show

By Kori B
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you like cooking and crime, Fox has a new TV show for you. "Crime Scene Kitchen" debuted on Wednesday (May 26), and the series will feature a North Dakota mom and son duo. Fox's "Crime Scene Kitchen" will feature a mother-son cooking duo from North Dakota. Jamestown Sun reports...

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Hot 97-5

What’s The Best Part About Living In BisMan?

Where do I begin? There are so many things to see and do living here in Bismarck. I realize that most people don't usually go and see such cool places like the North Dakota Heritage Center or the Dakota Zoo unless they have family or friends visiting. That's just how it goes - we get caught up in work and some of us (me for instance) have a routine we are so used to. Shop at the same store, do the usual weekend things like sleeping in or grilling up some food in your backyard. When the days seem like forever, and the sun flexes its muscles (90 to 100 degrees), there is nothing more relaxing than taking advantage of Lake Sakakawea - sitting on a pontoon all day, then catching a Bismarck Larks baseball game. How perfect of a summer day does that sound? Do you want to get a taste of history? Take the whole family camping just a short 8.8 miles from Mandan. This is the oldest state park in North Dakota - take a hike through all the trails - be a part of it all.
Hot 97-5

See Where North Dakota Ranks In The USA With Cutting The Cord???

Are you still paying whopping cable or satellite bills? I know I am. I've heard all about this "new world" of watching TV by streaming, but to be honest I'm a bit intimidated by this technology. I have several friends who are now streaming their favorite TV programs and loving every minute of it. Not to mention only paying for what they want.
Hot 97-5

John Krasinski Reveals the Origin of ‘A Quiet Place’s Monsters

One of the most compelling things about John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise is its ability to tell a complete story without expositional backstories. We’re thrown into a post-apocalyptic setting that’s become rampant with gruesome killing machines, but we never learn why or how. But Krasinski actually revealed the origin of his monsters on an episode of the Empire podcast. There’s a lot more to them than meets the eye.
Hot 97-5

‘Dexter’ Revival Teaser Reveals the Killer’s New Life

Dexter is back in a new teaser clip that reveals the serial killer’s charming side as he embraces his new identity. The final season of the Showtime series will wrap up the storyline of Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall. It’s also a revival of sorts — the previous eighth season debuted in 2013. The upcoming 10 episodes are a part of their own standalone limited series, which see Dexter in a new place with a new identity, but the same old desire to kill.
Hot 97-5

‘School of Rock’ Drummer Kevin Clark Dead at 32

Kevin Clark appeared in only one film, but it was a good one: School of Rock, where a struggling rock guitarist played by Jack Black finds his calling when he accidentally becomes a band teacher for a bunch of musical prodigies. Clark played Freddy, the group’s drummer. The role was not a stretch for Clark; he had been playing drums since the age of 3 and could also play several other instruments, including guitar and violin.
Hot 97-5

10 Movie Remakes That Were Better Than The Original

It feels like movie remakes are everywhere. With an ever-growing need for new content, studios find themselves mining popular franchises for fresh takes on beloved characters and storylines. But it often seems like these new movies can’t recapture the magic of their predecessors. There are certain movies that are better off left alone.
Hot 97-5

The REAL Meaning Of Memorial Day Weekend.

Has this week just dragged on for you? Looking forward to a long 3-day weekend? I'm right there with you. Usually, by Wednesday, some people are just "phoning it in", coming in to work for a couple of hours to check their e-mail and such. Some people carry around an extra clipboard (makes them look busy you see). We all have our minds on getting to Friday and having Monday off. Should North Dakota weather cooperate, people will flock to the lake, do some outdoor grilling, and enjoy the "Unofficial" start of summer - We all experienced a LONG disastrous COVID-19 last year, our ways of life are finally getting back to almost normal - time to get outside and enjoy life. BUT there is much more to this weekend that most people tend to forget.
Hot 97-5

10 Movies That WIll Make BisMan Shed Tears (GALLERY)

Well here is a modest list of ten movies that I would bet my left shoe you WILL shed a tear at any moment. On one of my BROMO BILLBOARD Facebook posts recently, I asked what movies made you tear up - Bill in Mandan said RUDY, Scott in Bismarck said any movies that eventually end with a dog dying, always gets him going. My favorites are on here - One or two of them will cause other people to poke fun of you (if they know you watched it). Macho men can plead the 5th, and deny ever taking the time to CRY during THE NOTEBOOK. A normal bit of warning, however, you will see a scene or two that will recreate an event in your life that you have experienced REAL PAIN - So prepare yourself fully before engaging in any of these classic movies.
Hot 97-5

Missouri River Festival! Admit It, It’s The Food (GALLERY)

The kids are outta school and we're all starved for some fun! Starved for food too...but we'll get to that soon. The Mighty Thomas Carnival once again returns to the Bismarck Event Center for The Missouri River Festival. Wild rides and games galore! Who knew you could pay $80 for a two dollar Sponge Bob inflatable? Seriously, why won't that basketball go through that hoop? It's carny-science and you're not allowed to know.
Hot 97-5

Is Tuttle ND Hosting the Best Concert of the Summer?

The lineup says- maybe so! That is, if you like your music "old-timey". The night is titled A Unique Evening of North Dakota Music. It promises to bring the sound of the prairies up on the stage for one magical night. Over the years, I've been fortunate enough to hear some of these artists perform and on Thursday June 10th they'll be on the same stage and perhaps even sharing the stage throughout the course of evening. Here are the artist's to be featured on this unique evening...
Hot 97-5

Christy Carlson Romano’s YouTube Channel Is a Nostalgic Disney Dream

Ever wonder what Ren Stevens would be doing with her life in the year 2021? Well, if you're Christy Carlson Romano, the answer is being a YouTube sensation!. That's right, the Disney Channel OG, who made a name for herself with Disney Channel classics like Kim Possible and Even Stevens, has become a full-blown YouTuber. And we must say, her channel is pretty much iconic.
Hot 97-5

North Dakotans Finding Their “Happy Place” Once Again.

Two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to take a drive about 48 miles outside of Mandan - to Prairie Knights Casino and Resort. This was the first time for me, I wanted to go earlier, but I moved to Bismarck in Mid February of 2020, then shortly after COVID-19 came creeping into our world. I was given the honor to announce Hairball on stage. Walking through the crowd beforehand, I overheard several people expressing how awesome it was, just to be able to attend a live show again. I witnessed "Happy Places" and smiles - it was a glorious sight. You may have never heard that expression before - You can be in your pajamas watching TV, or 10,000 feet up in the air about ready to jump out of a plane - whatever puts YOU in your "Happy Place"
Hot 97-5

The ‘Powerpuff’ Live-Action Pilot Will Be Completely Reshot

One of the most intriguing TV series of the upcoming fall season was Powerpuff, a CW series that not only took the popular Powerpuff Girls animated series and turned it into a live-action property, it also aged up the characters from bubbly little kids to cynical adults. The series featured Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup; that’s them above.
Hot 97-5

Group of Women Explore North Dakota to Find the State’s Hidden Beauty

An adventurous woman named Sarah Jessen told KX News that, when she moved from Montana to North Dakota, she wanted to hike and explore, but she really had to seek out that kind of adventure here. So, Sarah found some fellow female outdoor loversin a group called Hiker Babes. According to KX News, the North Dakota chapter has made some cool discoveries "like ice caves south of Watford city or the only registered waterfall in North Dakota."
Hot 97-5

Sam Raimi Is Producing a New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie

The Evil Dead rise again. For the fifth time, an Evil Dead movie is in the works. This one is titled Evil Dead Rise and will premiere on HBO Max in the future. Series’ creator Sam Raimi will produce the film, along with his longtime partner Robert Tapert and the franchise’s original star, Bruce Campbell. Lee Cronin is directing the film, which will supposedly reset the saga from a remote cabin in the woods to an urban locale.
Hot 97-5

Lindsay Lohan To Star In Netflix Holiday Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan will be Netflix’s next Christmas rom-com star, according to Variety. The streaming service has churned out several popular holiday-themed movies over the last few years, including Jingle Jangle, A Christmas Prince, and Holidate. Now, with Lohan as their new lead, Netflix is giving the Hallmark Channel a run for its money.
Hot 97-5

Get a Pinterest Perfect North Dakota Farm Life Experience at AirBNB

According to KX News, there is a unique 40-acre AirBNB called Apple Creek Farm just south of Bismarck. The AirBNB's owner, ReNay Zundel, told KX News that her passion project, which gives guests a taste of North Dakota farm life, has been completed with the help of a friend and Pinterest pictures. Get the full story about the Apple Creek Farm AirBNB here.