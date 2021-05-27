Cancel
Coinbase Launches Fact Check to Combat Misinformation Surrounding Crypto and Its Businesses

Coinspeaker
Coinbase has also been a recent victim of this fake news syndrome. The company saw an avalanche of information being spread about its “investor and executive stock sales.”. Coinbase, through a blog post by its CEO, Brian Armstrong, has announced the launch of a “Fact Check” section on its blog page. According to the post, “this section of the blog to combat misinformation and mischaracterizations about Coinbase or crypto being shared in the world.”

Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

