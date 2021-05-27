Coinbase Launches Fact Check to Combat Misinformation Surrounding Crypto and Its Businesses
Coinbase has also been a recent victim of this fake news syndrome. The company saw an avalanche of information being spread about its “investor and executive stock sales.”. Coinbase, through a blog post by its CEO, Brian Armstrong, has announced the launch of a “Fact Check” section on its blog page. According to the post, “this section of the blog to combat misinformation and mischaracterizations about Coinbase or crypto being shared in the world.”www.coinspeaker.com