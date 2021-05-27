Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Company news: Rachel Moore hired by Microscope healthcare consultancy company

By Brenda Duncan
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Microscope, a healthcare consultancy, with headquarters in Syracuse, has hired the following individual within their reimbursement service line. Rachel Moore joins the organization as a senior consultant. Moore received her bachelor of arts degree in accounting from the University of North Texas. Previously, she worked for a consulting firm where she provided numerous healthcare reimbursement services to clients.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com
