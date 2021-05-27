Cancel
Washington State

Washington will do whatever it takes to win

By Larry Vaught
Advocate Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplaining what makes Kentucky signee TyTy Washington a special player/point guard is not hard for Pete Kaffey, basketball program director at Arizona Compass Prep. “He is a winner. Whatever it takes for him to win, especially in big games, he will do it,” said Kaffey. “He will always show who he is. We were so good team-wise that there was not any need for him to do anything crazy when we were blowing a team out. But the bigger the stage, the better he always is.”

