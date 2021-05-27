How Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are feasting on the Miami Heat -- and what comes next
On Jan. 18 against the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo set 36 ball screens. His previous high in any game from the past two seasons had been 21. The Milwaukee Bucks lost, 125-123, but their offense was spectacular. It seemed like a potential turning point in their deployment of Antetokounmpo. After dribbling into walls of defenders in back-to-back postseason defeats -- to the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and then in the bubble last season to the Miami Heat -- was Antetokounmpo finally ready to be a little more Anthony Davis, and a little less LeBron James?www.espn.com