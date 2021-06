As you prepare for the Mom series finale tonight on CBS, there is one big question that may be on your mind: Is Anna Faris returning?. From the very start of the show, the Christy character was vital to its success. Faris was billed as the lead and we saw all of her ups and downs with recovery. Yet, the actress choose to depart the series prior to the start of season 8, which meant the focus shifted over to Allison Janney and the rest of the cast. It’s still been a funny and often-poignant show, but clearly there is that missing piece.