NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative Offers Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day Weekend

With vaccination rates high and occupancy starting to tick up, now is the time for senior living providers to reevaluate their plans for the future in light of Covid-19. “If you haven’t focused on strategic planning because you’ve been in the middle of Covid, we totally understand that — but now is the time to really dust that off and think through how you’re going to leverage what you learned during this to reshape our industry in the future,” Dana Wollschlager, partner and practice leader at Plante Moran Living Forward, said Tuesday during a webinar on the future of the senior housing industry.