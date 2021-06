Though many TCU fans have felt like the basketball program has been in some level of turmoil over the last year, Jamie Dixon remains one of the most respected voices in the collegiate game. As such, he has been selected to serve as the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team head coach, looking to end a USA 18-year drought between FIBA U19 World Cup titles. Dixon led the USA to gold at the 2009 U19 World Cup during his time at Pitt. Stanford University head coach Jerod Haase and Yale University head coach James Jones complete the coaching staff as 2021 USA U19 assistant coaches.