The Biden Administration has reportedly begun distributing $200 million in aid it set aside to support survivors of domestic violence who have been crushed by the pandemic. According to the New York Times, the funds were included in the $1.9 trillion covid relief package Democrats passed in March, which stipulated that the money should go toward advocacy groups and housing vouchers, so that those who were trapped at home with their abusers can find safe housing as the pandemic begins to recede. The funding will also prioritize Alaskan villages, where survivors of domestic abuse are even more physically isolated from potential sources of help.