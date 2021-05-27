Couch Theater – May 27, 2021
The last Monday in May might mark the unofficial beginning of summer, but Memorial Day is not about barbecues or furniture sales; it’s a very special day set aside to honor those truest of Americans who gave their lives in wartime service. Its roots are in Decoration Day, a time when people would set aside their day-to-day lives, visit cemeteries and decorate the gravesites of soldiers and seamen who died in the Civil War. After the tragic losses of World War I, and the conflicts that followed, Decoration Day slowly evolved to Memorial Day, cemented as a national holiday in 1971 by an act of Congress. Here are eight movies that honor the bravery and sacrifice of our fallen military heroes.www.bee-news.com