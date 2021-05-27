To fly or to drive? That is the travel question of summer 2021.
With summer around the corner and the COVID-19 pandemic easing, many people are planning vacations. As you consider potential destinations and organize visits to see family and friends, one big question is likely to arise: Should I drive or should I fly? Pre-pandemic, the question would probably come down to some combination of cost and travel time. But in 2021, there's another important question: In which scenario are you more likely to get COVID-19?www.sfgate.com