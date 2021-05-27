Novel Approach: 'The Summer Job' is the perfect beachy read for foodies

“Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.” —Oscar Wilde. Who among us hasn’t daydreamed about starting over somewhere else with a new identity? While it might be impractical to actually bust out a fake mustache and pretend to be a MI6 spy, or claim to be a completely different person while chatting someone up at a bar, the concept of sliding into a new persona can have its appeal. Our latest read takes us to Scotland where our protagonist has accidentally reinvented herself as her best friend.