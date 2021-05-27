Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Comment: MGM deal is a game-changer for Amazon and Hollywood

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 6 days ago

It took a while, but after years of speculation over the fate of MGM and whether a streamer would ever buy a Hollywood studio, Amazon has obliged and snapped up the 97-year-old company for an eye-popping $8.45bn. This could be a game-changer for Amazon. Many have baulked at the price...

www.screendaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Hollywood#Amazon Studios#Endgame#Mgm#Sony Tv#Disney Tv#Whole Foods#Eon Productions#Lionsgate#Stx#Amazon Mgm Deal#Parent Sony Corp#Company#Sony Playstation#Streaming#Extension Studios#Ceo#Subscribers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
BusinessMovieWeb

Warner Bros. and Discovery Share New Company Name and Logo Following Merger

If you've been following entertainment news these past few weeks, you'll know that Discovery and WarnerMedia recently announced a blockbuster merger that will further reshape the entertainment landscape. Now, the two companies have announced the name of the future company that will come about as a result of the merger; Warner Bros. Discovery. Additionally, the new logo for the company, along with a tagline, have been revealed as well.
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Hollywood's newest media giant to be named Warner Bros. Discovery

Discovery plans to name its proposed new company Warner Bros. Discovery, following its planned merger with WarnerMedia. The transaction, which was announced last month, is a long way from being completed. The proposed $43-billion tie-up needs the approval of regulators, but Discovery is continuing its outreach to Hollywood. On Tuesday, the New York company said it intends to lean into the historic roots of the Burbank-based Warner Bros. after the merger is completed in mid-2022.
BusinessNew Haven Register

How Will Amazon Uncage Its New Lion as the Tech Giant Goes Hollywood?

Hollywood has spent the past week trying to imagine how Amazon will integrate MGM after its $8.5 billion acquisition of the legendary studio is complete. Did Amazon overpay? What is the fate of MGM film chief Michael De Luca? How much will MGM TV chief Mark Burnett pocket in the sale? (The answer: enough to bring his total haul from multiple sales of his production banner to nearly $1 billion.)
Businesshypebeast.com

WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. Announce Post-Merger Name, Warner Bros. Discovery

Hot off the $43 billion USD merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery last month, the companies have officially proposed its joint entity with a new name. Warner Bros. Discovery is the proposed standalone global entertainment company that emerges from combining assets from WarnerMedia and Discovery. In a press release, the companies...
BusinessNo Film School

This 'Bond' Writer Isn't Happy About the Amazon Deal

Spectre writer John Logan speaks out. If you aren't aware already, we reported last week that MGM was bought in a landmark deal with Amazon for over $8 million. The purchase gives the online retail giant access to studio amenities and a huge catalog of beloved film and TV properties.
TV & VideosPosted by
Wannado Nashville

What’s New to Streaming in June 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. 1Coming to Netflix in June 2021. Here is a list of all the new...
BusinessComicBook

Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Image Has the Internet Laughing

Earlier today came the announcement that in the wake of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, the new media conglomerate will be named Warner Bros. Discovery. This reveal came with what sources call an "initial wordmark for the proposed new company" and not an official logo for the company, but the internet is anything but fair and the reaction to the image has been all over the map with mockery the default (as is custom). Chief among the complaints for the image is that it's not exciting, or even that creative a combination of the two companies' names. We've collected some of the reactions below.
BusinessCollider

Discovery-WarnerMedia Venture Rebrands as Warner Bros. Discovery

The Discovery-WarnerMedia venture that is set to shake up the industry has chosen a new, unifying title to symbolize the merger between the entertainment giants: Warner Bros. Discovery. The mega-deal, which sees AT&T merging their recently bought WarnerMedia company with Discovery, is moving quickly to finalize their marriage after it was announced on May 17.
Businessmorningology.com

AT&T-Discovery media company to be called Warner Bros. Discovery

(Reuters) -Discovery Inc said on Tuesday that the recently announced global entertainment and media business created with Discovery and WarnerMedia assets will be named Warner Bros. Discovery. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav made the announcement during a meeting with WarnerMedia employees at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, Calif.,...
NFLtennesseestar.com

Amazon to Acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 Billion in Mega Media Deal

Amazon acquired MGM Studios for $8.45 billion in a mega deal that will bolster Amazon’s entertainment profile, the companies announced Wednesday morning. The deal will allow Amazon to give its subscribers access to MGM Studios’ entire portfolio of movies and television shows, according to the announcement. MGM Studios’ content library includes more than 4,000 films and 17,000 television shows.
NFLPosted by
The Motley Fool

How MGM Helps Transform Amazon Prime Video

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made its second multibillion-dollar investment in streaming content of the year with the acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal follows Amazon's renewed partnership with the NFL for exclusive rights to an expanded Thursday Night Football schedule, starting with the 2022 season, which will cost about $1 billion per year.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Amazon Prime Video New Releases: June 2021

When Bosch first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2014, the streaming world was in a very different place. Netflix had only House of Cards and Orange is the New Black under its belt. Hulu was still a joint venture owned by multiple conglomerates. Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock didn’t even exist. Now, in June 2021, Amazon Prime’s list of new releases is highlighted by one last outing for LAPD Detective Harry Bosch.
Businesscapradio.org

Amazon Buys MGM's Hollywood Studio. What It Means For Film Industry

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. E-commerce giant Amazon purchased Hollywood studio MGM for $8.5 billion. Why did Amazon buy MGM, and what does the move portend for the film industry?. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Amazon said yesterday it will acquire the Hollywood studio MGM for more than...
Businessprimetimer.com

Amazon-MGM deal raises the question on the future of Epix and Mark Burnett

Amazon has yet to decide the fate of Epix, MGM’s premium cable channel, which has stepped up its original series production in recent years. Meanwhile, Mark Burnett, head of MGM Television, will earn hundreds of millions of dollars in the deal as part of a small stake he owns. MGM Television acquired Burnett's programs, including Survivor and The Apprentice. As Deadline notes, Amazon has struggled with its unscripted programming and MGM's library could offer a big boost. But would Burnett want to stick around? "The big question is whether Burnett, who also famously produced The Apprentice as well as shows such as Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, would want to join the tech company, whose TV and film studio is run by Jennifer Salke," says Deadline's Peter White. "So far, indications are that the former British paratrooper may leave after the transaction vs. staying on to try and turn around Amazon’s unscripted fortunes." As Variety's Cynthia Littleton notes, "Burnett has been an unconventional leader for MGM. He’s an active producer on a number of high-profile productions which means he rarely keeps regular office hours. He’s also well-known as an entrepreneur who is always in the hunt for deals, IP and partnerships."