Momentum is back as CEOs look forward and Workday looks to meet pent-up demand

By Stuart Lauchlan
diginomica.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA confident assessment from Workday co-CEO Chano Fernandez on the back of the firm turning in some strong Q1 numbers as the Vaccine Economy shapes up. For the quarter, total revenue rose 15.4% from a year ago to $1.18 billion, while subscription revenue rose 17% to $1.03 billion. The firm turned in a loss of $46.5 million, well down on last year’s comparable loss of $158.4 million. Revenue outside the US was $292 million representing 25% of the total.

diginomica.com
