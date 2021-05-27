Momentum is back as CEOs look forward and Workday looks to meet pent-up demand

On the morning this column was due, I woke up to a text from my brother. He had sent a picture shot out the window of an airplane he had just boarded to take off for a work trip. Work trips … remember those? I do, and most of them fondly. It occurred to me as I read his texts that my next major work trip will be the LBM Strategies Conference in October. There may be a smaller trip or two before then, but nothing that’s booked yet. So as of this point, I’m excited not only for our annual conference to return in-person, but because it gives me a chance to travel again.