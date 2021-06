The US-based crypto platform operator Coinbase and owner of the Coinbase Card has announced enabling users to use Apple Pay and Google Pay for mobile payments. The Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card, with which customers can use Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets for daily purchases and cash withdrawals. The card converts any cryptocurrency in a user's Coinbase account to USD using standard conversion fees. Customers can, however, earn up to 4% back in cryptocurrency rewards. Although the card has already been released, many applications are still on a wait list. According to a Coinbase representative, the company will send out invitations to those on this list starting the first week of June 2021.