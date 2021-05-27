Cancel
Eric Carle, author of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ dies at 91

By Julia Carmel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a fictional caterpillar chomps through one apple, two pears, three plums, four strawberries, five oranges, one piece of chocolate cake, one ice cream cone, one pickle, one slice of Swiss cheese, one slice of salami, one lollipop, one piece of cherry pie, one sausage, one cupcake and one slice of watermelon, it might get a stomach ache.

New York City, NYpw.org

Ten Questions for Jack Wang

This week’s installment of Ten Questions features Jack Wang, whose debut story collection, We Two Alone, will be published next week by HarperVia. Through the seven stories that make up We Two Alone, Wang offers a window into the complexity and diversity of experiences in the Chinese diaspora over the past century. In the title story, a struggling actor and founder of an Asian American Shakespeare company in New York City wrestles with dissatisfaction and heartache. In “The Valkyries,” set in early-twentieth-century Vancouver, a young Chinese boy is turned away from a men’s hockey team and so disguises himself in order to play alongside women. With other stories set in Nazi-occupied Vienna and Apartheid-era South Africa, We Two Alone is an ambitious collection that is richly imagined at every turn. “These stories are so elegantly shaped, so satisfying as individual stories, that their collective power sneaks up on you,” writes Emily Fridlund. We Two Alone was first published last year by House of Anansi Press in Canada. Wang’s writing can also be found in the Humber Literary Review, Joyland, the Malahat Review, the New Quarterly, and Prism International. He holds an MFA from the University of Arizona and a PhD from Florida State University. He lives in Ithaca, New York, where he teaches at Ithaca College.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The 10 Best Eric Carle Books

Choosing the ten best Eric Carle books among the more than 70 stories he wrote and illustrated throughout his career is no easy task. So many of us loved his picture books as children and continue reading them to the young people in our lives now. Through his artwork, he created a unique visual style using collages of his hand painted papers. His illustrations were vibrant, cheerful, and brightly colored. Children (and adults) love looking at the beautiful images he created. But he also had a genius understanding of how to write for children. With sparse words, repetition, and a focus on processes and cycles, the stories he wrote are beloved by millions of people.
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Manchester author’s new book headed to stores in August

MANCHESTER, NH – “Twenty-Five to Life,” a book by Manchester author Rob Greene (writing as R.W.W. Greene) will be released on several continents and online Thursday, Aug. 24, 2021. The book is Greene’s second with award-winning, UK-based science-fiction and fantasy publisher Angry Robot Books. In America, the book will be distributed by Penguin Random House.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Your Week in Virtual Book Events, June 1st to June 5th

Broadcasting some 200 or so events online for free, this year’s Hay Festival is bringing together writers, illustrators, professors, and poets to talk about literature across all genres and corners of the world. Writers such as Rachel Cusk, Sheila Heti, Brit Bennett, and Lydia Choi will be in conversation with other esteemed writers of our moment. The Hay Festival runs until June 6th. Free, with registration.
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

THE LITERARY TAROT rallies Atwood, DeConnick, Hickman, and more together for classic literature and tarot

Created by the nonprofit organization, Brink Literacy Project, The Literary Tarot is a unique Kickstarter campaign that brings together classic literature, contemporary storytellers, uniquely talented artists, and magic! This ambitious project tapped a whole slew of beloved storytellers to bring together a unique deck of 78 tarot cards. Each storyteller brought their own interpretation of the tarot card while also embracing the literary inspiration behind each card, whether that be Dracula, or Treasure Island, The Great Gatsby.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

June 2021 Book Releases

As we near the halfway mark of 2021, we can certainly still look forward to so many great new book releases landing on bookshelves worldwide! June sees the release of debuts from Liselle Sambury, India Holton, and Nekesa Afia, as well as new releases from favourites such as Casey McQuiston, Rachel Lynn Solomon, Kristan Higgins, and more!
Books & Literaturewestplainsdailyquill.net

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Legacy by Nora Roberts - 9781250272942 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Books & Literaturetheboar.org

‘The History Makers’: why Random House’s decision to pull Richard Cohen book is historic in itself

US publisher Random House has reportedly decided not to publish The History Makers by British author Richard Cohen after he failed to include enough Black historians, academics, and writers. While still set to be published in the UK, the current fate of the book abroad is uncertain; Cohen and Kathy Robbins, his wife and top US literary agent, are currently searching for another publisher.
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books for June

There’s always a certain sense of disbelief that comes with the arrival of June: have we really gotten halfway through the year already? Many of us might be finding that harder to believe than usual with all the strange and singular challenges 2021 has already brought us. But the good news is there’s no shortage of great books to absorb you during the lingering daylight hours. Below you’ll find twelve new titles coming out this month that will have you turning the pages through even the longest days of the summer.
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

Every Book That You Can Read For Free on RivetedLit.com in June 2021

A moving, darkly funny novel about six teens whose magic goes wildly awry from Magic for Liars author Sarah Gailey, who Chuck Wendig calls an “author to watch.”. The children of world leaders are held hostage in an attempt to keep the peace in this “slyly humorous, starkly thought-provoking” (Kirkus Reviews, starred review) novel.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

In Conversation: Nicola Yoon and Wendy Loggia

Nicola Yoon is the author of the bestselling YA novels The Sun Is Also a Star and Everything, Everything, both of which were adapted for film. Raised in Jamaica and Brooklyn, she currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, novelist David Yoon, and their daughter. The pair also founded the Random House imprint Joy Revolution, debuting in 2022, which will publish teen love stories by and about people of color. Nicola’s latest contemporary romance, Instructions for Dancing, is about a girl name Evie who has visions showing her the trajectory of couples’ love stories. We asked the author and her editor, Wendy Loggia, to discuss their latest collaboration.
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

Why Fiction is So Hard to Write (Well)

It’s because there’s ‘no difference between Charles Dickens and the worst writer in history’. “Fiction is hard to write because you can write anything,” I recently said to my friend Anthony. Anthony, who has written and published several novels, shook his head and laughed. “Fiction’s not hard to write because...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Read An Excerpt From ‘Murder At Sunrise Lake’ by Christine Feehan

#1 New York Times bestselling author Christine Feehan reaches new heights of passion and suspense in this thrilling novel that takes readers deep into the California backcountry, where a woman is tormented by visions of a killer. Intrigued? Read on to discover the synopsis and an excerpt for Christine Feehan’s Murder At Sunrise Lake, which releases on June 29th 2021 from Berkley Books! To pre-order or learn more, click here!
Entertainmentwesaidgotravel.com

Handmade Happiness at Hashimoto Nursery with Michelle Sakai-Hart

Hashimoto Nursery is excited to announce their collaboration with Sakai Harts & Crafts. After 80 years and 3 generations later, Hashimoto Nursery is still family owned and operated, providing quality plants and friendly service to the Westside. Sakai Harts & Crafts offers bright and bold pottery handcrafted in sunny California....
Celebrationsritholtz.com

10 Memorial Day Reads

• Home Truths: How HGTV, Magnolia, and Netflix Are Building a Massive Space in the Stream America’s obsession with home renovation is a cash cow for streamers—though the neighbors might complain. (Vanity Fair) • From Deal Frenzy to Decoupling: Is the China-Hollywood Romance Officially Over? Five years after an unprecedented...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Read An Excerpt From ‘Better Together’ by Christine Riccio

Freaky Friday meets The Parent Trap in New York Times bestselling author Christine Riccio’s Better Together, a sparkling and heartfelt story about sisters, second chances, finding romance, and finding yourself. Intrigued? Read on to discover the synopsis and an excerpt from Better Together before it releases on June 1st 2021!
Celebritieswesaidgotravel.com

Deepak Chopra interviewed by Lisa Niver: May News 2021

May News 2021 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:. I loved speaking with him about the divine feminine, his new 21-day meditation with Alicia Keys and his Never Alone Summit. I introduced him as Mallika’s dad since I interviewed her first!. Thank you to Thrive Global for publishing...