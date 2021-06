BTC/USD – Daily Chart. It is depicted on the BTC/USD daily chart that the crypto economy now revisits the critical support line at $30,000. Yesterday’s session witnessed a full-fledged formation of bearish candlestick between the points of $35,000 and very closely to $30,000. That has led the market to briefly trade around the lower value during today’s trading operation. Both the bearish and the 14-day SMA trend lines drew nearly above the point of $35,000 underneath the 50-day SMA indicator. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the ranges of 20 and 40 with closed lines in an attempt pointing to the southbound to suggest that a downward force is yet to be exhausted in the trading activity involving Bitcoin and the US Dollar.