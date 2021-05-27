Gold hits $1900. What’s next?

A sinking dollar, real yields in deeply negative territory and Fed officials singing from the same sheet are all creating an attractive environment for gold bugs. The latest surge in the yellow metal comes in response to the series of Fed speakers this week who have been talking down the prospect of an extended period of inflation which means the central bank can be patient in adjusting its super accommodative policy. Governor Brainard kicked off the continued dovish take on rising prices by saying that she still did not see longer term inflation expectations rising substantially and the Fed had tools to affect those if they did.