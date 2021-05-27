Workday Inc. (WDAY) is trading at $237.07 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

In the after-hours trading session, Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) stock had surged by 6.1% to trade at the price of $77.18 at the last check. ARVN stock previously closed the session at $68.89. The ARVN stock volume traded 1.02 million shares today. In the last year up to date, ARVN shares have surged by 118.64% and in the past week have moved up by 9.38%. In the past three and six months, the ARVN stock has shed by -5.90% and added 210.46% respectively.