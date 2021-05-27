Workday Inc. (WDAY) is trading at $237.07 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?
Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.21% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $234.97 before closing at $237.07. Intraday shares traded counted 2.16 million, which was -35.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.59M. WDAY’s previous close was $236.57 while the outstanding shares total 241.02M. The firm has a beta of 1.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.79, with weekly volatility at 2.45% and ATR at 6.97. The WDAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $162.66 and a $282.77 high.statereviewer.com