The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average made new all-time highs. More than 1.86 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses administered globally. Inflation concerns, rising input costs and a tight labor market led to a choppy month of trading. Equity markets rallied into month’s end to close mixed to flat for May. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average made new all-time highs in the first week of the month and managed to finish in the green, despite a mid-month sell-off. The Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Composite did not fare as well, declining for the month, breaking a six-month streak of higher highs. Small and Mid-cap names, highlighted in the Russell 2000 Index, finished relatively flat.