Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynwood, IL

New Lynwood mayor appoints two trustees, department heads

By Mike Clark
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNWOOD — Two weeks after being sworn in as the village's first new mayor in 16 years, Jada Curry on Tuesday night unveiled several new members of her leadership team. At a village board meeting, Curry announced the appointment of two trustees to fill vacancies on the six-member board. Also announced were the village's new police chief, assistant police chief, fire chief, superintendent of public works, chief of the zoning and planning commission and village attorney.

www.nwitimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lynwood, IL
Gary, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Assistant Superintendent#Election Commission#Fire Chief#Public Service Commission#Current Lynwood Sgt#O Hare Field#Mayor#Assistant Police Chief#Village Attorney#Zoning#Democratic Primary#New Lynwood#Lynwood First
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lake County, INNWI.com

Attorney general files lawsuit over missing Genesis Center funds

CROWN POINT — A civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Lake Superior Court seeks to recover funds embezzled by former Genesis Convention Center officials. The lawsuit, filed by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, comes after the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) examined records and accounts maintained by the Genesis Center from Jan. 1, 2017, to May 14, 2018.
Lynwood, ILNWI.com

WATCH NOW: Jada Curry sworn is as Lynwood's first female mayor

LYNWOOD — Continuing a wave of historic change in south suburban local government, Jada Curry was sworn in Tuesday evening as the village's first female mayor. Curry, who was elected to the village board in 2019, ousted four-term incumbent Mayor Eugene Williams in February's Democratic primary and ran unopposed in last month's general election.
Gary, INNWI.com

Gary schools to ‘double down on academics' with federal funding

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. shared plans Thursday for $71 million in federal funding the district received earlier this year. The district was awarded $46.8 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and $27.3 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, which the district plans to put to work immediately, it said in a press release.
Lake County, INNWI.com

Lake County uses grant money to give $5,000 checks to 49 businesses impacted by pandemic

HAMMOND – Forty-nine area businesses received a $5,000 financial booster shot Wednesday, courtesy of the Lake County Community Economic Development Department. Among the grant awardees is Pamela Ward, a traveling chef and owner of Gary-based Cooking with Success. Ward, who catered the awards program at the Hammond Development Corporation, said the money will provide her with transportation and a building “so I can take my business to the next level.”
Gary, INPosted by
The Hill

Gary city officials rebuilding servers after ransomware attack

Multiple servers in Gary, Ind., were recently targeted by ransomware hackers but city officials say they are already in the process of rebuilding and restoring function. City spokesman Michael Gonzalez said that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security were brought in along with a cybersecurity firm to help with the investigation and recovery process, The Times of Northwest Indiana reports.
Hammond, INNWI.com

Coroner searches for family of deceased Hammond man

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner’s office is asking the public’s help in finding the family of a deceased Hammond resident. Terrance Killian Mehler, 72, was described as a Caucasian man who lived at 1113 Roosevelt St. in Hammond, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Mehler...
Lake County, INNWI.com

Buncich appeals 151-month prison term

Former Sheriff John Buncich argues he isn’t the worst in Lake County’s line of corrupt public officials and his defense attorney is appealing the former top cop's 151-month prison term. Kerry Connor argues, in a legal brief she recently filed before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago,...