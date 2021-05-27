New Lynwood mayor appoints two trustees, department heads
LYNWOOD — Two weeks after being sworn in as the village's first new mayor in 16 years, Jada Curry on Tuesday night unveiled several new members of her leadership team. At a village board meeting, Curry announced the appointment of two trustees to fill vacancies on the six-member board. Also announced were the village's new police chief, assistant police chief, fire chief, superintendent of public works, chief of the zoning and planning commission and village attorney.www.nwitimes.com