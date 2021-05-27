Cancel
Allentown, PA

‘International spins’: Downtown Allentown’s newest restaurant melding popular American foods with ‘bold and unexpected’ world flavors

By Ryan Kneller
Allentown Morning Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father-and-son team behind a popular Center City Allentown brewpub is bringing together unique flavors at another tasty venture a few blocks away. Rich and Kevin Ryan, who opened Brü Daddy’s Brewing Co. in November 2019 at 732 Hamilton St., on Friday opened a new restaurant and bar concept, blended by Brü Daddy’s, at 27 N. Seventh St., on the ArtsWalk.

