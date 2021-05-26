Well that was fast: 16% of 12-15 year old kids vaccinated in 2 weeks

June 03, 2021 -- More children aged 12 to 15 already have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine than have 16- and 17-year-olds, based on data from the CDC. As of May 30, almost 2.89 million children aged 12-15 had received at least one dose, compared with nearly 2.73 million children aged 16-17, with those figures representing increases of 31.6% and 6.6% in the past week, respectively. Since the overall size of the 12-15 population is much larger, however, the proportion vaccinated is still smaller: 19.5% to 36.4%, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.