Well that was fast: 16% of 12-15 year old kids vaccinated in 2 weeks

wvpe.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes you just need the right messenger. And sometimes that messenger is a kid in Grand Traverse County who just wants an uninterrupted baseball season. “(He) in particular wanted to be the first, and then he recruited the whole rest of his baseball team to get vaccinated, so that they can continue to play together," said Wendy Hirschenberger, the Grand Traverse County health officer. "And so that's how vaccinations work as a whole."

www.wvpe.org
