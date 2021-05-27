Vintage snaps up three from McFadden
Vintage has snapped up three titles from American novelist Bernice L McFadden, with the first book, Sugar, to be published 21 years after its debut in the US. Vintage has acquired the UK and Commonwealth rights, excluding Canada, to novel Sugar, its sequel This Bitter Earth, and McFadden’s memoir First Born Girls. Rights were acquired from Jillian Fata, associate manager of subsidiary rights at Dutton, Penguin Random House, in a joint deal with Chatto & Windus editor Charlotte Humphery and Nick Skidmore, senior editor at Vintage Classics.www.thebookseller.com