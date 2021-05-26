newsbreak-logo
Howard University Names Newly Re-Established College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Howard University has re-named their newly re-established college of Fine Arts. It will now be called the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. The College of Fine Arts is headed up by Dean Phylicia Rashad. About the honor his family said...

Chadwick Boseman
Phylicia Rashad
