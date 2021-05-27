Cancel
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville Education Promise invests more than $750,000 in local students

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its founding in 2015, Bartlesville Education Promise has invested more than $750,000 in ensuring local students graduate from high school, the organization announced. In appreciation for BEP's commitment to its students, the Bartlesville Public Schools board of education honored the organization during its May meeting for its work developing extensive after-school tutoring and summer enrichment programs.

