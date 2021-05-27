Get a brew, not covid: Mobile pharmacy stops in Missoula

I know it is not the best routine for bedtime. But, I have been hooked on watching shows like Ancient Aliens and Ghost Adventures right before bedtime. Why? That is a good question. I don't know why. I do know that, for some weird reason, it calms me down. Drifting off to sleep to the people talking of aliens or ghosts doesn't bother me. But, drifting off to sleep to people talking of possible apocalypses scenarios, has me wide awake. When it comes to the end of the world, my mind cannot stop thinking about all the different ways the human race might get wiped out. Maybe that has a lot to do with the fact that one of the most plausible extinction events could take place in our own back yard.