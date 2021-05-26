The Church of Health

Sunday School opened with Brother Jerry Pierce leading prayer, followed by Brother Doug Terrell leading “I Love My Savior Too.” Pastor Brian Harrison read from Mark 9:49, Luke 14:34-35 and Colossians 4:6 and entitled his sermon We Are the Salt of the Earth. All three scriptures talk about salt. He commented that only salt that is scattered is good. We are the salt of the earth, so we need to be shaking the fruits of salvation onto our community with a smile. Without the church, without salt, we would all be lost. Remember, when Satan says you cannot win, he is only a liar. Church opened with Brother Pierce leading prayer. Sisters Courtney and Macy Harrison, Mecinda Baker and Katy Bolton sang “Because of Who You Are” and “What He’s Done for Me.” Brother Don Harrison and Brother Kelly Line took up the offering. Sister Velda Qualkenbush led the congregation in “All Over My Life” and “Why Should I Fear.” The congregation sang “We Are Standing on Holy Ground.” Pastor Harrison read from Hebrews 12 — Wherefore seeing we are composed about so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight. The sin which so easily besets us, let us run with patience the race that is set before us. At times we will go through valleys, but when we walk with the Lord, we are not alone. What matters is who you are walking with.