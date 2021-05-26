The Church of Health

The S.E.N.I.O.R.S. Ministry of New Hope Christian Church for ages 55 and over gathered Wednesday night, May 19, for a "Rev Up Your Engine" event with decorations of checkered flags in quarts of strawberries (prizes) to go along with the Indy 500 racing theme. The meal was catered by M & M Creations with Dale Stoll offering the prayer before the meal. Suzanne Lawyer shared a story about 'Who You are Meant to Be' before she introduced the guest speaker, one of her past students in kindergarten — Jeremy Wagler of Wagler Competition Products of Odon. Jeremy gave an interesting talk on how his manufacturing business has grown from when he first began, starting out with his dad as a kid just out of school. Wagler Competition Products now provides innovative diesel performance products to customers all over the world. He also talked about the race track they recently purchased and invited us to come take a tour of both the manufacturing and the racetrack. Connie Atkinson, another former teacher of Jeremy's, then shared a quiz regarding our knowledge of past Indy 500's with the evening ending with those present doing Sword Drills, racing to be the first to find the scriptures called out. It was a fun evening with everybody enjoying just being back together. Those attending were Nancy Elmore, Joe and Connie Atkinson, Peg Long, Suzanne Lawyer, Patty White, Jim and Bev Shoup, Mimi Martin, Joe and Lisa Coquillard, Judy and Mel Robinson, Dwight Masson, Jo Ann McCracken, Darrell and Mary Ann Rollins, Joan Schuetz, Dale and Dana Stoll and Jeremy Wagler and family.