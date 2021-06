I seem to spend a lot of time explaining Java functional programming. Really, there’s no magic here. You pass functions into functions to adapt their behavior. Why would you want to do that? If you’re using object-oriented development, you’re already doing it but in a very controlled fashion. Java’s polymorphism is implemented by keeping a list of functions that can be replaced by sub-classing. Then other functions of that class might call a function that has been overridden, and thus its behavior is changed even though the outer function wasn’t itself overridden.