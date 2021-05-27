Cancel
GPD Win Max 2021 mini laptop crowdfunding campaign launching June 2021

By Julian Horsey
 5 days ago
If you are in the market for a mini laptop you may be interested to know that the GPD Win Max 2021 handheld mini laptop and gaming PC will be launching its crowdfunding campaign at the end of June 2021. The mini laptop will be available to preorder via Indiegogo, and options will be available to those who have already purchased the original Win Max mini laptop to upgrade a new motherboard. Brad Linder explains a little more about what you can expect from the new mini laptop :

