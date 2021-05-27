GPD Win Max 2021 mini laptop crowdfunding campaign launching June 2021

Since its debut at CES 2020, Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet tablet has been a wildly popular device among Chrome OS users looking for a portable but premium tablet experience. While the MediaTek SoC found in the Duet isn’t as powerful as we’d like, the 10.1″ detachable is a beautifully designed and well-crafted piece of hardware that makes a great secondary device to have in your bag or on your coffee table. For more than a year, the Duet has been available in its 128GB form almost exclusively from Best Buy with Lenovo’s offering being the lesser, 64GB model. The model listed on Lenovo’s website is only $20 less than the 128GB model at Best Buy and it’s for that reason we have almost always recommended the latter as a better overall value.