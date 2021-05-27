Cancel
WoodMac: Europe as global LNG price-setter

By Sanja Pekic
offshore-energy.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy intelligence group Wood Mackenzie reports Europe’s LNG market dynamics as the ones driving the LNG price recovery. Global LNG markets were set to tighten over the next five years, driven by a slowdown in global LNG supply growth. However, following the recent winter spot price rising in Asia, the European market has been sustaining global LNG prices, making the region the place for global LNG price formation, Wood Mackenzie reports.

