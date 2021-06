The Argo Blockchain share price (LON:ARB) is up by 11.53% on Tuesday, as it recovers somewhat from a turbulent period for bitcoin. The move comes as talk over China’s plan to ban bitcoin intensifies, as well was Argo making steps to prove its environmental credentials. Despite falling through April and May, the Argo Blockchain share price remains up by 294% since the beginning of the year. In light of recent news, investors will be curious to see if the mining company can gain a competitive advantage beyond its exposure to bitcoin.