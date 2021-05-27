Cancel
Kanfer Shipping orders two LNG bunker vessels from Taizhou Yard

By Jasmina Ovcina
offshore-energy.biz
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian shipping company Kanfer Shipping AS has signed a contract with China-based Taizhou Wuzhou Shipbuilding Industry for the construction of its first two small-scale LNG bunker and distribution ships. The order for the 6,000 cbm LNG bunkering pair comes on the back of a Letter of Intent (LoI) from January...

www.offshore-energy.biz
IN THIS ARTICLE
