Sex Crimes

Here's what you need to know about the Child Victims Act, a proposed bill to allow survivors to pursue justice after sexual abuse

Post-Crescent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed bill that would allow survivors of childhood sexual abuse to hold their abuser accountable is facing an uncertain future in the state Legislature. The Child Victims Act would allow survivors to pursue civil action against their abuser or the organization that employed the person, removing the current limitation that allows a person to pursue action only until they turn 35 years old. The bill, survivors say, would allow them to finally feel a sense of justice, share their stories as adults and hopefully prevent future crimes from taking place.

www.postcrescent.com
