It wasn’t any amount of training that led former NFL defensive lineman Brandon Bair to risk his life to save another on May 6 in St. Anthony, Idaho. “I can credit a whole bunch of different things,” Bair said. “Sure, previous experience played a part, but to be honest anyone in their right state of mind in that moment would have made the same choice. I feel like who you choose to be in life will help you later on. I had a prompting, some people call it a gut feeling, but whatever it was, I felt so strongly the Lord was telling me this guy needs to be alive and there’s a purpose behind it. I told myself my family will be OK without me.”