There was not a ton of offense on Thursday between Salem and Ocean Lakes, but the Dolphins would provide just enough courtesy of the bat of Carson DeMartini (Virginia Tech) to sneak out a 2-0 win over Salem (Beach). DeMartini was 2-3 on the day with a double off the top of the wall and a solo home run out of right field in the bottom of the sixth that made it 2-0. Dolphins starter 2022 Nate Chown and 2023 Peter Philips combined for a shutout win over the Sun Devils, with Chown allowing four hits and they combined for eleven strikeouts. Blake Dickerson (Virginia Tech) got the tough luck loss, as he allowed three hits and struck out ten over six innings of work.