Stena Line’s 4th E-Flexer hits the water in China

By Jasmina Ovcina
offshore-energy.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStena Line’s first new extended E-Flexer ferry has been launched at the CMI Jinling Weihai Shipyard in China. The Ro-Pax vessel, whose name is yet to be revealed, took to the water for the first time on 24 May. The vessel was ordered in 2018 and the delivery is expected in 2022.

