Stena Line’s 4th E-Flexer hits the water in China

The European Parliament on May 20, 2021 froze the ratification of the EU-China Investment Agreement, concluded in December by the European Commission after seven years of negotiations. The resolution was approved by an overwhelming majority with 599 votes for, 30 against and 58 abstentions [1]. 1] Formally, it is motivated as a retaliation to Chinese sanctions against members of the European Parliament, decided by Beijing after its officials were subjected to sanctions on the accusation, rejected by China, of human rights violations, especially of Uighurs. EU lawmakers argue that while the Chinese sanctions are illegal because they violate international law, the EU sanctions are legal because they are based on the UN’s defense of human rights.