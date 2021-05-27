Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Technip Energies scores PEMS deal in Kuwait

By Adnan Bajic
offshore-energy.biz
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance-based engineering company Technip Energies has been contracted by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) for various projects in southern Kuwait. The project engineering and management services (PEMS) deal has been secured through its unit in the UK, Technip E&C. The contract has a six-year term and covers project engineering...

www.offshore-energy.biz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Petroleum Engineering#Project Engineering#Storage Tanks#Pems#Kipic#Southern Kuwait#Lng Import Facilities#Petrochemical Complex#Industries#Refining#Unit#Uk#Al Zour Complex#Country#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Businesschemengonline.com

Air Liquide partners with Samsung Engineering for a Methanol plant in Malaysia

Following a successful Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study in 2019, Air Liquide Engineering & Construction (Frankfurt am Main, Germany) will continue its partnership with Samsung Engineering to build a methanol production plant for Sarawak Petchem, a state-owned oil and gas firm established and owned by the State Government of Sarawak, Malaysia. The new facility is planned to come into operation in 2023.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Oman LNG and Shell join in on carbon-neutral LNG

State-owned Oman LNG has signed an agreement with Royal Dutch Shell to deliver the Middle East’s first shipment of carbon-neutral LNG. The carbon-neutral LNG cargo will be delivered from the terminal in Qalhat near Sur, in the Ash Sharqiyah Region of northeastern Oman. Oman LNG explains that nature-based projects aim...
Energy Industrylngindustry.com

KN allocates LNG terminal capacity

Last year, 8.4 TWh was distributed during the annual capacity allocation procedure, and an additional 12.3 TWh of natural gas was ordered during the gas year. “This year, the activities of Klaipeda LNG terminal will be more intensive than ever – during this capacity allocation procedure, the largest number of capacities in the entire history of the LNG terminal was ordered. Not only the existing customers, but also the Norwegian energy company Equinor, which is planning to support its operations in the Baltic Sea region, have decided in advance to use the services and benefits of the LNG terminal. We’re happy that KN’s goals of increasing the competitiveness of the LNG terminal in the region, strengthening cooperation with existing and potential customers, and offering flexible technological and planning solutions are now bearing fruits and attracting new strategic partners”, says Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Sales Officer of KN.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Advocates hold out US LNG as a cleaner option for Asia

For Asian economies, US LNG would have far less of an environmental impact than coal-fired power across the entire supply chain. A study published June 8 by natural gas advocates finds LNG sourced from western US states could help Asian economies reduce their carbon footprint across the entire supply chain. The study from the Western States...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Risen Energy achieves French carbon footprint certification

Risen Energy has announced that it has been granted French carbon footprint certification for its products, a significant step in the company’s globalization strategy. Carbon footprint certification is extremely important for entry into the French market and has always been known for its strict requirements, with only a handful of Chinese PV manufacturers having been successful in securing it. DEKRA, the international third-party testing agency is currently co-operating with the Chinese Quality Certification Center (CQC) to launch joint certification of PV components and being awarded certification from both organizations is clearly an important milestone in Risen being in a position to realize its ambitions in France.
Jefferson County, TXbizjournals

Howard Energy reaches $13.5M incentive deal on Port Arthur project

San Antonio-based Howard Midstream Energy Partners LLC has reached a $13.5 million incentive agreement with a school district along the Texas Gulf Coast. Howard is looking to build a $242 million renewable fuels feedstock processing facility in Jefferson County, according to its incentive application. Of that total, $170.5 million qualifies...
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Turkey unveils new gas discovery in Black Sea

By Nermina Kulovic Turkey’s national oil and gas company TPAO has discovered 135 bcm of natural gas in the North Sakarya field located in the Black Sea. The post Turkey unveils new gas discovery in Black Sea appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Energy Industryworldoil.com

HOT FBEs for pipelines enable deeper offshore drilling extractions

As deeper wells bring higher extraction temperatures to subsea oil and gas assets, older pipeline coating technologies are unable to keep pace with these high temperature exposures. Above their design temperatures, the coatings may lose physical properties, resulting in potential degradation, loss of adhesion, disbondment and ultimately premature failure. By...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Energy transition promises enduring overhaul to natural gas value chain

As the energy sector's transition to less carbon-intensive operations accelerates, the natural gas industry faces risks and opportunities across the value chain. In a series of stories, S&P Global Platts and S&P Global Market Intelligence editors look at what the energy transition will mean for the following:. Not registered?. Receive...
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Equinor books Klaipeda LNG terminal capacity

Norwegian energy company Equinor has booked Lithuania’s Klaipeda LNG terminal regasification capacity. The operator of oil and LNG terminals Klaipėdos Nafta (KN) has completed the annual procedure of allocating LNG terminal capacity for the new gas year starting on 1 October 2021 and lasting until 30 September 2022. Customers, including...
Energy Industrycstoredecisions.com

BP Invests in Renewables With Big Solar Purchase

Reached an agreement to purchase 9 gigawatts (GW) of solar development projects in the U.S. from independent solar developer 7X Energy. The acquisition represents a significant step towards BP’s target of growing its net developed renewable generating capacity to 20GW by 2025 and aim to bump up to 50GW by 2030.
Businesswindpowermonthly.com

Saipem eyes French floating tender with Naval Energies deal

Oil and gas contractor Saipem has agreed a deal to buy Naval Energies’ floating offshore wind business. It will acquire the French firm’s intellectual property rights and expertise in modelling, simulation and engineering floating platforms, Saipem explained. The Italian company will also use Naval Energies to expand its portfolio and...
Solon, OHStreet.Com

Energy Focus Jumps on Distribution Deal

Shares of Energy Focus (EFOI) - Get Report leaped after the LED lighting and UV-C disinfection company unveiled a marketing and distribution partnership with threeUV. The partnership will see Energy Focus, Solon, Ohio, offer its line of UV-C Air and Surface Disinfection solutions to institutional and government purchasing cooperatives across the country.
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Novatek inks Arctic LNG 2 deal with Zhejiang Energy

By Adnan Bajic Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer and LNG player Novatek has secured a long-term supply deal with Zhejiang Energy. The post Novatek inks Arctic LNG 2 deal with Zhejiang Energy appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.