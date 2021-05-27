Technip Energies scores PEMS deal in Kuwait

Last year, 8.4 TWh was distributed during the annual capacity allocation procedure, and an additional 12.3 TWh of natural gas was ordered during the gas year. “This year, the activities of Klaipeda LNG terminal will be more intensive than ever – during this capacity allocation procedure, the largest number of capacities in the entire history of the LNG terminal was ordered. Not only the existing customers, but also the Norwegian energy company Equinor, which is planning to support its operations in the Baltic Sea region, have decided in advance to use the services and benefits of the LNG terminal. We’re happy that KN’s goals of increasing the competitiveness of the LNG terminal in the region, strengthening cooperation with existing and potential customers, and offering flexible technological and planning solutions are now bearing fruits and attracting new strategic partners”, says Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Sales Officer of KN.