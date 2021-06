Lamborghini is building just 63 examples of the Aventador-based Sian and the first example has just touched down on the shores of the UK. In recent months, we have seen a handful of eye-catching Sian models get delivered in the U.S. including one with an incredible paint scheme combining white, purple, and green. The Sian featured in this video isn’t quite as striking but is still a real head-turner and had car spotters in the UK capital running after it in order to get the best possible photos.