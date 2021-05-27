Cancel
NFL

Trade offers for Julio Jones and an accepted deal: Where the WR could land, potential return, more

By NFL Nation
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones -- considered one of the best receiving talents in the NFL -- is on the trade market. Right before the 2021 draft, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said that the team would listen to trade offers on the 32-year-old veteran as Atlanta attempts to solve its current cap space issues. No deal has been brokered just yet, but a post-June 1 move is looking more and more likely. Jones said this week when asked if he was staying with the Falcons, "I'm outta there."

