What to Watch Thursday: ‘I’ll be there for you’ - and for the ‘Friends’ reunion

It’s finally here: the long-promised, semi-delayed Friends reunion is now available on Sky and NOW in the UK, HBO Max in the US. Boldly defying the recent revive-everything trend, this isn’t a new episode of the classic sitcom Friends, set 17 years after the 2004 finale. It’s the kind of old-fashioned interviews-and-clips special that used to periodically turn up on old-fashioned network television (usually on some kind of anniversary more round-numbered than 17). Upfront, onscreen text explains that the six core members of the cast – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry – have been in a room together only once since the end of the series. Until now! Here are some highlights from Friends: The Reunion.