What to Watch Thursday: ‘I’ll be there for you’ - and for the ‘Friends’ reunion

By Brooke Cain
heraldsun.com
 5 days ago

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max) - Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) return to the original “Friends” soundstage, Stage 24, for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show. As much as we’d all like for this to be a big bonus episode of the series, where we check in to see what the gang has been up to for the past 17 years, that’s not what this is — but it still looks like so much fun. And there are tons of special guests: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

