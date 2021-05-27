Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims data

By Medha Singh
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCfAR_0aD8wN2400

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures ticked lower on Thursday as investors turned to weekly unemployment claims data amid fears that signs of an improving economy would lead the Federal Reserve to start tapering its accommodative monetary policy.

Worries about rising inflation and a potential tightening of policy have weighed on Wall Street’s main indexes in May, with the benchmark S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain in four.

Those concerns, however, eased this week as a number of Fed officials said the central bank would maintain its dovish stance, even as they acknowledged they were closer to debating reining in support.

Investor focus on Thursday will be on the Labor Department’s weekly jobless claims report, considered the most timely indicator of economic health.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits likely stayed below 500,000 for a third straight week, the report due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is expected to show.

A separate report is expected to confirm that the U.S. economy accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly four decades in the first quarter.

Investors will then look out for the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report due on Friday as it is the central bank’s preferred inflation measure for its 2% long-term target.

At 6:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.04%, and S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.21%.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 55.5 points, or 0.41%, as heavyweights Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc slipped between 0.2% and 0.7%.

In thin company news, specialty refiner Vertex Energy nearly doubled in value after saying it was set to buy Royal Dutch Shell’s refinery in Mobile, Alabama for $75 million plus the cost of hydrocarbon inventory.

Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, but shares fell 0.3% as the company could not say for certain how much of its recent revenue rise was driven by the volatile cryptocurrency-mining market.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Tesla Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Index Futures#Jobless Claims#U S Stock Futures#U S Futures#Stock Indexes#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Americans#Pce#Apple Inc#Vertex Energy#Royal Dutch Shell#Nvidia Corp#Labor Department#Jobless Benefits#Dip#S P 500
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Related
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500, Dow Futures Hover Near Record Highs

Dow and S&P 500 futures were near record highs, set to extend last week’s strong gains as investors bet on economically sensitive stocks benefiting the most from a post-COVID-19 recovery. The S&P 500 rose to a level last Friday that was within 0.6% of its record high as investors were...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Manufacturing Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones gained 65 points in the previous session. Markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day weekend. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC).
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar falls ahead of US manufacturing data

The US dollar fell against its peers on Tuesday, as investors parse the rising prices in the US and the improvement happening in the US jobs market, to price the chances of tightening the US monetary policy, ahead of the release of key data during the second quarter of this year.
StocksUS News and World Report

S&P 500 Dips, as Healthcare Weighs; Dow Ends Higher

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday, with declines in healthcare and tech shares countered by energy and financial gains, as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and rising inflation. The S&P 500 financial sector hit a record high, while expected growth in...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Little Changed As Dollar Steadies

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as the dollar held steady underpinned by some robust U.S. economic data. Spot gold was little changed at $1,906.69 per ounce, after having scaled a near five-month high earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,909.80. Surveys earlier...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks open higher as energy sector rallies

NEW YORK, June 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks on Tuesday kicked off the holiday-abbreviated trading week on an upbeat note, buoyed by strong gains in energy shares. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 190.43 points, or 0.55 percent, to 34,719.48. The S&P 500 was up 19.72 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,223.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 71.42 points, or 0.52 percent, to 13,820.16.
StocksWiscnews.com

June Stock Market Outlook

After four straight months of gains, the market’s year-to-date surge of nearly 12% may seem like reason to bust out the fireworks and celebrate. Yet many investors have persistent concerns that higher inflation will force the Federal Reserve to stop buying assets or even raise interest rates sooner than expected. And then there’s one of Wall Street’s favorite sayings, “sell in May and go away,” which suggests avoiding the market altogether until after September.
Economymorningstar.com

Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down to 5.9% — Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs May +680K (13) +742K 0830 Jobless Claims May 29 393K (24) 406K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 1Q +5.5% (24) +5.4%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 1Q -0.3% (24) -0.3%* 0945 Markit Services PMI May 70.1 (9) 70.1** 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI May 62.5 (33) 62.7 Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls May +671K (32) +266K 0830 Unemployment Rate May 5.9% (32) 6.1% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** May +0.2% (28) +0.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** May +1.6% (13) +0.33% 1000 Factory Orders Apr -0.2% (22) +1.1% *1Q Prelim Reading **May Flash Reading ***all private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
StocksDailyFx

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: DOW, S&P 500, NASDAQ PEEL BACK ON DISAPPOINTING ISM MANUFACTURING PMI REPORT. Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq jump higher at the opening bell on Wall Street. Stocks give back early gains following lukewarm ISM manufacturing PMI data. The Dow Jones could maintain altitude if FOMC taper hawks...
BusinessDailyFx

Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar

Trader confidence is high ahead of Friday’s US non-farm payrolls number, with assets such as gold, crude oil, stocks and the Canadian Dollar all benefiting. Longer term, the focus remains on inflation and whether rising consumer prices will persuade the global central banks to tighten monetary policy.. Trader confidence high.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye steady open after mixed US data

(June 2): Asian stocks look set for a steady open Wednesday after U.S. equities inched lower as the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern continues to play out in markets. Treasury yields edged up. Futures rose modestly in Japan and Australia but dipped in Hong Kong. The S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks loiter around peaks as traders wait for data

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan -0.4% after hitting 3-month peak. * Oil holds ground above $70; U.S. dollar pinned near lows. * Focus on U.S. jobs data, upcoming Fed and ECB meetings. SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Stocks chopped around record peaks on Tuesday, while the dollar was pinned near recent lows, as markets awaited U.S. jobs data and looked ahead to crucial central bank meetings in Europe and United States for guidance on the interest rates outlook.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks extend rally; U.S. jobs data in focus

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, extending their rally to a fourth day, but a selloff from institutional investors trimmed early gains driven by upbeat U.S. manufacturing data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks hover near record high as oil shares bounce

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 2 (Reuters) - European stocks inched toward record levels on Wednesday, helped by energy and consumer stocks, while strong economic data from U.S. and Europe buoyed investor sentiment.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper eases on weak China demand, stronger dollar

HANOI, June 2 (Reuters) - Copper dipped on Wednesday, hit by signs of weakening demand in top consumer China, while a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.4% at 73,680 yuan ($11,531.24)...
StocksKSAT 12

Global shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

TOKYO – Global shares were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street reopened from the Memorial Day holiday on a lackluster note. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% to 6,496.01, while Germany's DAX added nearly 0.2% to 15,592.32. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 7,101.57. U.S. shares were set to be mixed with Dow futures inching up less than 0.1% to 34,561.0. S&P 500 futures slipped nearly 0.1% to 4,195.62.