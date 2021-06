The Puzzle-Battle Splatter-Fest Invades the Epic Games Store. Grindstone started off as an indie mobile game with one simple goal: to deliver brightly-colored puzzle-action fun to your phone without dragging itself down with timers, gems, and everything else that drags the market down these days. It succeeded at that goal so well that it’s been ported: first to the Nintendo Switch, and now to PC via the Epic Games Store. Developer Capy has chosen to celebrate this monumental achievement with a brand new accolades trailer designed to showcase why Grindstone is making such an impact. We gotta say, it’s a pretty convincing watch. Look out for lots and lots of cartoon gore, though, because this game is a bright and cheerful bloodbath.