NEW HAVEN - There are wins, and then there are wins, and it’s certain that Steve Phillips will never forget his first win in a collegiate baseball uniform. Phillips, a freshman pitcher from Watertown who lost his senior year with Watertown High School last spring due to the COVID pandemic, was at his best when Southern Connecticut State University faced Le Moyne College in the second game of an NE-10 doubleheader in Syracuse N.Y. on May 8.