After 17 years in their original location, a popular Mexican restaurant is preparing to open in Cedar Rapids... and you won't have to wait long. Villa's Patio is expanding to a second location... on Cedar Rapids' northeast side. Owner Andres Torres tells me that after being in Marion since 2004, they hope to open their second location in The Fountains, at the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Edgewood Road NE soon. Perhaps by mid-June, or in early July, at the latest. As with so many businesses that require construction work right now, Villa's Patio has been held up a bit by what Torres calls a "shortage for everything."