Aston Bay Enters into Letter Agreement for the Drill-ready Mountain Base Metals Project in Central Virginia, USA

TUCSON, AZ, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") ( OTCPK: LBSR ) is pleased to announce the public release of its latest technical report. The T echnical Report Red Rock Canyon Gold Property Cochise County, Arizona ("RRC Technical Report" "The Report") was prepared by Broadlands Mineral Advisory Services Ltd., owned and operated by Liberty Star independent director Bernard J. Guarnera, P.ENG., QP, CMA. Mr. Guarnera authored The Report. His findings include that the Red Rock Canyon tract contains "gold at grades that are now considered economic." (p.1) Further, the compilation of previous drilling results, by others as noted in The Report, (p.30) indicates that 12 of 17 intercepts reported gold at grades above what is considered current cut off grades, 0.022 oz per ton (0.68 gpt). These historical intercepts range from five (5) to forty-five (45) feet in vertical extent and reveal multiple mineralized zones. Grades in the larger intercepts are reported up to 0.182 ounces per ton (5.66 gpt). Additionally, Liberty Star collected fifteen (15) more rock samples on a recent field visit near and at the locations of past drilling. We expect the new field assays to confirm similar grades in the corresponding outcrops. These assay results are forthcoming and will be posted to the Liberty Star website.