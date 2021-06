Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is understood to be interested in speaking with Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, claims a report. Flick, 56, has informed Bayern that he is leaving the club in the summer and he was expected to take over from Joachim Low as Germany coach after the Euros. That has still to be confirmed though with Flick evasive as ever over the weekend after Bayern’s draw with Freiburg. The former Bayern and Germany assistant coach has still to make a definitive decision on his future and that has left a window for a number of clubs to show an interest in him.