Jacksonville, FL

Hot and dry to end the week; pattern change into Memorial Day weekend

By Rich Jones
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 6 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Today and tomorrow will look similar to our past couple of days weather-wise with temps into the 90s inland and dry conditions. But unfortunately, Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the relief of rain will also fall on our Memorial Day weekend.

“An eye to the sky beginning Saturday and especially by Sunday and into Monday. So on Saturday the best chance for any rain will be near the Florida-Georgia border late afternoon in the form of a few showers and thunderstorms. And we’ll still be 90 plus on Saturday”, said Buresh.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Our rain chances will increase as a slow moving front approaches with an active sea breeze come Sunday. Memorial Day will be warm in the 80s. A few showers/storms will be pushing inland during the afternoon.

Next week will be “cooler” with highs in the mid 80s.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Jacksonville, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
